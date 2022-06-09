John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $461.10

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 461.10 ($5.78) and traded as high as GBX 599 ($7.51). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 599 ($7.51), with a volume of 101,542 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of £550.25 million and a PE ratio of 43.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 597.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 462.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
