John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $461.10

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 461.10 ($5.78) and traded as high as GBX 599 ($7.51). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 599 ($7.51), with a volume of 101,542 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £550.25 million and a PE ratio of 43.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 597.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 462.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About John Menzies (LON:MNZS)

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; and ground services, including passenger check-in, customer relations, VIP meet and greet, executive lounges, ramp handling, baggage sorting, loading and tracing, de-icing services, cabin cleaning and presentation, asset maintenance, and aircraft washing services, as well as cargo forwarding services.

