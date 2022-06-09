John T. Nesser III Purchases 3,500 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Stock

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) Director John T. Nesser III acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $57,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:THR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.25. 1,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,725. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.34. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 112.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

