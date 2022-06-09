Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys 565 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,272,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1,764.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 48,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $83.49 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average of $81.66.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

