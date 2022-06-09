Johnson Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $221.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $247.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

