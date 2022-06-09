Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,093 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

