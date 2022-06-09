Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Centene by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.72.

Centene stock opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $89.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.94.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.