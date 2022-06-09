Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $647,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,182,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,159,000 after acquiring an additional 311,615 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,659,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,006,000 after acquiring an additional 805,591 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,734,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,021,000 after acquiring an additional 472,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,185,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,433,000 after acquiring an additional 137,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $229,810,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

