Johnson Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,443,000 after buying an additional 12,694,169 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after buying an additional 3,422,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after buying an additional 2,984,878 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $167,161,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,738,000 after buying an additional 2,484,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $62.89 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day moving average is $61.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,719 shares of company stock worth $28,182,668 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

