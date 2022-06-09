Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $110.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.24.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.42.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 2,325 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $249,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,086 shares of company stock worth $1,190,985. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

