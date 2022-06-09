JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.39

JPEL Private Equity Limited (LON:JPEL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.36 ($0.02). JPEL Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02), with a volume of 400,413 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £550,247.50 and a P/E ratio of 7.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.44.

JPEL Private Equity Limited is a fund specializing in direct, secondary direct, and fund of funds investments. The fund primarily invests in buyout funds, venture capital funds, and special situation funds. It typically invests throughout the world, with a focus on Europe, North America, and Asia. For its direct investments, the fund prefers to co-invest alongside private equity sponsors.

