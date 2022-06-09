JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.39

JPEL Private Equity Limited (LON:JPEL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.36 ($0.02). JPEL Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02), with a volume of 400,413 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of £550,247.50 and a P/E ratio of 7.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.44.
JPEL Private Equity Company Profile (LON:JPEL)
