JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Cut by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
JPM traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.30. The company had a trading volume of 296,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,392,625. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.03. The company has a market cap of $370.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $115.02 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.05.
In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
