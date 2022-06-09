JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Cut by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.30. The company had a trading volume of 296,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,392,625. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.03. The company has a market cap of $370.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $115.02 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.05.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.