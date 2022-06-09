JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $21,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,897,000 after buying an additional 2,724,188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,685,000 after buying an additional 106,240 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,797,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,025,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after buying an additional 137,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 64,552 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST remained flat at $$50.17 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,704,609 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.