Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 81,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 111,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Just Energy Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JENGQ)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Just Energy Group (JENGQ)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.