Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 81,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 111,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Just Energy Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JENGQ)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Mass Market and Commercial. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.