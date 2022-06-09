KamPay One Day Volume Reaches $110,638.00 (KAMPAY)

KamPay (KAMPAY) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, KamPay has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One KamPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. KamPay has a market cap of $902,580.55 and $110,638.00 worth of KamPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.93 or 0.00321350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.10 or 0.00398145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030823 BTC.

KamPay Coin Profile

KamPay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,224,746 coins. KamPay’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KamPay is https://reddit.com/r/Kamari_Coin

KamPay Coin Trading

