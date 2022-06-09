Karpus Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 318,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Alpha Partners Technology Merger as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTM. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,935,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $726,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APTM opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

