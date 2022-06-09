Karpus Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 169,241 Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 169,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Jack Creek Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the third quarter worth $241,000. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 17.3% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

JCIC stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

