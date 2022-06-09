Karpus Management Inc. Buys New Position in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Finnovate Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,154,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,318,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,571,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,001,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,973,000. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNVT stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

