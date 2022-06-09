Karpus Management Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,636 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Capital Acquisition were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Capital Acquisition by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Capital Acquisition by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Capital Acquisition by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

