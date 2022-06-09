Karpus Management Inc. Invests $2.74 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 182,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after buying an additional 28,692 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 54,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 26,756 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 220,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after buying an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 249,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.95.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.