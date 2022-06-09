Karpus Management Inc. Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGC)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 194,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HHG Capital in the 4th quarter worth $544,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of HHG Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,187,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of HHG Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,830,000. Institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HHGC opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. HHG Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

HHG Capital Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

