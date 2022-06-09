Karpus Management Inc. Makes New $3.77 Million Investment in PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 380,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 5.29% of PHP Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPHP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,600,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,413,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PHP Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Shares of PPHP opened at $10.02 on Thursday. PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

PHP Ventures Acquisition ( NASDAQ:PPHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

PHP Ventures Acquisition Profile (Get Rating)

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have signification business operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-facing companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PHP Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHP Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.