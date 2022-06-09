Karpus Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Campion Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ EMXC opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.94. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.56.

