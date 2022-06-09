Karpus Management Inc. Sells 1,536,304 Shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536,304 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $977,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAQC opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

