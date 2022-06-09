Karpus Management Inc. Sells 16,100 Shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Arrowroot Acquisition worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,183,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 10,234.6% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 558,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 553,489 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 796,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 258,939 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARRW opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

