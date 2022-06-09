Karpus Management Inc. Takes $2.30 Million Position in Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 231,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned 7.44% of Fortune Rise Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $596,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRLA opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.05.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

