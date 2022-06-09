Karpus Management Inc. Takes Position in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Seaport Global Acquisition II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGII. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGII stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.93. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

