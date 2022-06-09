KCL Capital L.P. Invests $13.34 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $13,337,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of KCL Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,968,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,175,000. Kids Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,419,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,287 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,672,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.97.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $121.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.17. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

