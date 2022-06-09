KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 381.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF stock opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.45. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $57.33.

