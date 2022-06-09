KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,955 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after buying an additional 165,817 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 950,247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $61,826,000 after purchasing an additional 238,408 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 269,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after purchasing an additional 35,598 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 53,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $121.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.91. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $157.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.04.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.