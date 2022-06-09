KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $57,279,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,129,000 after buying an additional 283,313 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 718,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,987,000 after buying an additional 248,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 280.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,391,000 after buying an additional 222,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.44.

CB stock opened at $210.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.47. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,260 shares of company stock valued at $34,398,073. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

