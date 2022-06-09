KCM Investment Advisors LLC Invests $717,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Teradyne by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.61.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $105.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.63 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.67.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

About Teradyne (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.