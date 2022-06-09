KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.0% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

UL stock opened at $46.04 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

