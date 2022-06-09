KCM Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,054.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after buying an additional 79,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 159,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.35. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

