KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 34,239 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,239 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,498,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,402,000 after buying an additional 1,018,289 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $34,984,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $34,829,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 770,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,561,000 after buying an additional 482,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,876,000 after buying an additional 442,080 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BEP opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -206.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

