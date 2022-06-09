Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 104,770 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,770 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $9,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASO opened at $38.22 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.06.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

