Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,279 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Evolent Health worth $10,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 194,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,936,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 423,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after buying an additional 196,656 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Evolent Health stock opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

