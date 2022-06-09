Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ICF International were worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,689,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in ICF International during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ICF International by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in ICF International by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ICF International in the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.07 and a 200 day moving average of $97.04. ICF International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.66 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

ICFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.75.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

