Kepos Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,124 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 678,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 40.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after purchasing an additional 667,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,272,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 402,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,062,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 393,883 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLDP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Ballard Power Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.