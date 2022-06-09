Kepos Capital LP Buys Shares of 867 ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 39.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESE. StockNews.com began coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $67.19 on Thursday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $97.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average of $74.83.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.67 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.24%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.17%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

