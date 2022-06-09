Kepos Capital LP Has $68,000 Position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Kepos Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Ouster were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OUST. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ouster by 132.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ouster by 165.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ouster by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Ouster by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Ouster by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OUST shares. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In other news, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $37,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $29,836.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OUST opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.69. Ouster, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 296.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ouster, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

