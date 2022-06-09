Kepos Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,439 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Azure Power Global were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZRE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 24.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Shares of NYSE AZRE opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44. Azure Power Global Limited has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $28.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

