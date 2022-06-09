Kepos Capital LP Lowers Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Kepos Capital LP decreased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AQN. Raymond James decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

