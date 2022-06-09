Kepos Capital LP Makes New $233,000 Investment in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIVC opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

