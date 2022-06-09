Kepos Capital LP Makes New Investment in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,621 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,299 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $107.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.14 and its 200 day moving average is $109.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.58. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.26 and a 1-year high of $118.92.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $344.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 16.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

