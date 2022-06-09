Kepos Capital LP Purchases Shares of 62,585 Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDZI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cadiz by 30,662.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadiz by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,735,000 after buying an additional 62,027 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 233.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 95.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 41,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cadiz stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Cadiz Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $14.69.

Cadiz ( NASDAQ:CDZI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 92.99% and a negative net margin of 5,505.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadiz news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema bought 2,857,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brackpool bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,798,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,006,937 shares of company stock worth $5,306,102. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDZI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cadiz from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

