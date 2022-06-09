Kepos Capital LP Sells 46,800 Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Kepos Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,800 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELMS. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth $1,045,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 27.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth $4,575,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth $125,000. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

ELMS stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc, a commercial electric vehicle solutions company, focuses on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and customizing electric ‘last mile' delivery and utility vehicles. It offers Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market and focuses on producing Class 3 Urban Utility electric vehicle.

