Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Director Richard P. Hamada Sells 1,626 Shares

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $144.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.82. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,695,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $233,400,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,362,000 after acquiring an additional 449,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after acquiring an additional 445,846 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

