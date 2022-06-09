Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.10-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.34 billion-$5.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.28 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.80 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.92.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $143.86. 1,082,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,142. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.78 and a 200 day moving average of $165.49.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $14,377,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $786,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

