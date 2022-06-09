KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Trading Down 0.1%

KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.81 and last traded at $37.24. Approximately 217,198 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 734% from the average daily volume of 26,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.29.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.20% of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

