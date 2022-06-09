KGI Securities Begins Coverage on Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $5.70 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Grab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.04 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, February 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $4.76 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.34.
GRAB stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.96. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.03.
About Grab (Get Rating)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grab (GRAB)
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.